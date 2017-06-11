Trump blames Texas church shooting on mental health

More
President Trump spoke about the shooting from Japan, calling the suspect a "deranged individual" and saying "this isn't a guns situation."
2:30 | 11/06/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Trump blames Texas church shooting on mental health

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":50958714,"title":"Trump blames Texas church shooting on mental health","duration":"2:30","description":"President Trump spoke about the shooting from Japan, calling the suspect a \"deranged individual\" and saying \"this isn't a guns situation.\"","url":"/GMA/video/trump-blames-texas-church-shooting-mental-health-50958714","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.