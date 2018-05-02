Transcript for Trump claims GOP memo 'totally vindicates' him

plane ride back to philly. Now to Washington and the fallout from the GOP memo about the Russia investigation. President trump claims the memo vindicates him. Some allies in congress disagree. Our chief justice correspondent Pierre Thomas has the latest. Reporter: Good morning, George. The debate about the value of the controversial memo continues. One fact is becoming clear. The special counsel investigation remains in tact. Still looming as a potential threat to the white house. The president says the house Republican memo alleging bias signed the FBI clears him in the Russia investigation. Tweeting -- this memo totally vindicates trump in probe. But the Russian witch hunt goes on and on. The memo accuses the FBI and justice department of spying on former trump campaign adviser Carter page. Some Republicans distancing themselves from the president's claim of vindication. So you don't agree with president trump when he says this vindicates him in the investigation? I don't. Bob Mueller should be allowed to turn over every rock. Reporter: A key Republican voicing his support for the special counsel Bob Mueller. There are three Republicans that have seen every bit of information. All three of us have total confidence in the FBI and doj to be able to do the jobs that they have been assigned. We have confidence in Bob Mueller. Reporter: Democrats claiming the report was a blatant attempt to undermine Mueller and protect the president. It was a political hit job on the FBI in the service of the president. Reporter: And has learned that inside the FBI, many are frustrated. Concerned house Republicans are playing politics. Undermining the integrity of the bureau. They believe the document, put together by Republican chairman Devin nunes cherry-picks information. The house intelligence committee is expected to hold a vote as early as today on with whether to declassify the Democrats response. We turn to the investigation into the deadly train crash in South Carolina.

