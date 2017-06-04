Transcript for Trump claims Susan Rice committed a crime, cites no evidence

story, quote, a total hoax. Okay, Cecilia, let's dig into this with Dan Abrams, our political analyst Matthew dowd and, Dan, let's begin with the law here. It almost can't be stressed enough. Unmasking, a term we learned in the last few day, is not a crime. Not just that it's not a crime but pretty routine for someone in her position to make that sort of request. I want to be careful here with the legal analysis too because I could start telling you about what the legal standard would be, right, that a federal prosecutor would have to believe that he or she would be able to prove that her intent was political and that's a tough, tough thing to prove. The problem with even going down that road is that there is no evidence at all to suggest it was that as opposed to the routine. Here's the issue, there are hundreds of requests that are made every day by people with her level of clearance that if done for the wrong reasons, if done for political reasons, if done on behalf of a foreign agent could be possibly criminal. But let's not start talking about possibly criminal unless there's something, something to back that up. Really important point. You know, the caution there, Matthew dowd, is really important from Dan, yet, you had the president of the united States making this charge. Yeah, there's an old expression talk doesn't cook rice, right, so talk by Donald Trump is not going to put ambassador rice into trouble on this in the course of this. I think he's in a difficult situation. He's got all these other controversies, this smells like a diversion. This smells like I'm going to talk about something else. He's done this numerous times throughout the campaign and throughout his presidency when something else -- when a fire is burning in one place he tries to start a fire in another place. You know you saw, Dan Abrams, Susan rice not even respond to this. And I almost wonder sometimes how we should all deal with it given the fact it's the president saying this, yet, making the claims without any evidence at all. Right, well, look, is it possible, right, that something like this could happen? You say could Susan rice be political? Of course, she could be political. But in order for the president to make that kind of comment, you would hope that there is some evidence to back it up. Not speculation, not maybe, not could be, not possibly but, yes, there is secretary of state that I am basing this on and now I'm going to tell you why. Because if he's not going to tell us why, let's not talk about it until there are charges pending, until they're moving forward with a serious investigation, et cetera. It's just reckless. He faces a crucial part of his presidency with these meetings with the premier from China. He's got an issue in Russia. He's got an issue in the middle East with Syria and now got a huge issue he has to deal with in Russia. I was thinking today starts the masters which I'm sure will be on television in mar-a-lago. He is about to face his own amen corner. Three big issue, the 11th, 12th and 13th hole he'll face and deal with all three. All of them words and credibility matter. Matt dowd, Dan Abrams, thanks very much.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.