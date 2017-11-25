-
Now Playing: Flynn and Trump lawyers no longer sharing information
-
Now Playing: 'Time' asks Trump to remove phony covers
-
Now Playing: Romance between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle sparks engagement rumors
-
Now Playing: Behind-the-scenes look at new movie 'Antman 2'
-
Now Playing: Today may be the day to visit retail stores in person
-
Now Playing: New twist in murder case of woman accused of killing twin sister
-
Now Playing: Pre-teen prodigy set to make Carnegie Hall debut
-
Now Playing: Teen named a 'person of interest' in grandmother's death detained near Canadian border
-
Now Playing: Trump condemns terror attack in Egypt, calling it 'horrible and cowardly'
-
Now Playing: More than 300 killed after mosque terror attack in Egypt
-
Now Playing: Online Black Friday sales increase 15 percent from 2016
-
Now Playing: Retail stores take a hit this Black Friday
-
Now Playing: Xscape performs 'Just Kickin' It' live on 'GMA'
-
Now Playing: Uma Thurman breaks silence on Harvey Weinstein with Instagram post
-
Now Playing: Fashion students transform wedding gowns into completely new outfits
-
Now Playing: Tom Cullen dishes on 'Knightfall'
-
Now Playing: This season's top-rated kid-tested toys
-
Now Playing: 'Ugly' Christmas rompers for men are trending this holiday season
-
Now Playing: Rohan Oza opens up about 'Shark Tank'