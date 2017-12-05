Transcript for Trump contradicts WH spokespeople on Comey firing

Let's bring in Matthew dowd and John avlon. The president said, when I decided to do it, this Russia thing with trump and Russia is a made-up story. It could seem the president made it clear that Russia was, in fact, the motivating factor. I noted at the top of the show a story of somebody on a paddle board with sharks underneath. The president is on a paddle board. He's throwing chum in the water. This is exceedingly problematic for the president. Superlatives are the best way to examine this. This president has a huge credibility problem. Matt, the white house, for a full 24 hours, told the American people the firing was in large part about James Comey's handling of Hillary Clinton's e-mails. That he skoefr stepped his role. That Hillary Clinton was mistreated. What about credibility here? It's not only a president are credibility problems. He has everybody, including the vice president of the united States, has demonstrated an ability to mislead the public or not be in the loop enough or the president not relate to him enough actually what happened to him in this. It's a problem. It will be a real problem if there's ever a crisis, international or domestic, where that credibility is key to explaining things to the American public. Let's bring in John here. Conversations with James Comey. Two on the phone. One at dirn. The president said, if it's possible, would you let me know, am I under investigation? Here's Comey, trying to keep his job, the president says. He's leading the rsh Ya invest dpags. Is there a conflict of interest here when you have the president asking, am I under investigation? There's clearly a conflict of interest. The reports are that Comey was asking for more resources. The racheting up. This is where things go from surreal to serious. Because there have become questions of what is the standard of obstruction in an ongoing investigation. Clearly, the president was frustrate bid the focus on Russia. And in his own words, had made up his mind to fire the FBI director before the report was given to him. Regardless of the recommendation, I was going fire him. That's right. Thank you both. President trump is not

