Also a lot going on. Much more fallout over the president's decision to fire FBI director James Comey. Reports this morning that the deputy attorney general rod Rosenstein threatened to resign over this. President trump's spokesperson Sarah Huckabee Sanders is standing by to respond. A new headline in that bombshell. Former director James Comey had asked for more money and resources to investigate Russian meddling in the election just days before he was fired. Meanwhile, acting FBI director Andrew Mccabe will testify before the senate intelligence committee which Comey had originally been scheduled to do and ABC news can report that president trump is expected to sign another executive order today, this one forming a presidential commission on election integrity that will look into possible voter fraud. A lot of questions about the president's claims and right to the breaking new details on the firing of James Comey. Chief white house correspondent Jon Karl starts us off. Good morning, Jon. Reporter: Good morning. This came close to escalating into an even bigger crisis. George, I am told that deputy attorney general rod Rosenstein was so upset with the white house for saying that the firing of Comey was his idea that he was on the verge of resigning. The first words from former FBI director James Comey after he was abruptly fired came in a letter to his staff and friends. Comey writing, I'm not going to spend time on the decision or the way it was executed. I hope you won't either. It is done. He goes on to say, in times of turbulence the American people should see the FBI as a rock of competence, honesty and Independence. But stepty attorney general rod Rosenstein in a memo to president trump that was delivered to the white house Tuesday afternoon says Comey inflicted substantial damage to the FBI's reputation and credibility. The white house initially said the memo was the reason trump chose to fire him. When he brought the recommendation to the president that the director of the FBI should be removed, president trump provided the kind of strong and decisive leadership the American people have come to be accustomed from him. Reporter: So, who ordered the review of Comey to begin with? Press secretary Sean spicer pointed the finger at the justice department. So, the white house had no involvement in this decision in this decision to write this letter by the deputy attorney general? That's correct. Reporter: But ABC news has learned it was president trump himself who soured on Comey and set the firing process into motion. Early Monday afternoon the president met with the attorney general and the deputy attorney general at the white house. Said to them he wanted to fire Comey, asked for their opinion and told them to put it in writing. When did he make the decision. He made the decision for the final decision to move forward with it was yesterday, but I know that's been contemplating it for awhile. Was the reason for the firing what was written by the deputy attorney general? Is that why he did it? That was I think the final piece that moved the president to make that quick aand decisive action yesterday. Reporter: Democrats say the firing of Comey who was overseeing the Russia is an abuse of presidential power. The reality is his team is the subject of an investigation, none of us know where that investigation is going to lead and that's a very apparent conflict of interest for the president. Reporter: In his letter to Comey telling he was terminated trump made a point of raising the FBI's Russia probe. Writing, I greatly appreciate you informing me on three separate occasions that I'm not under investigation. Associates of Comey tell ABC news they are highly skeptical that Comey ever would have told the president that he was not under investigation. They say it's possible that was the president's understanding, but that Comey would never have cleared anybody while the investigation is still under way and that it would have been highly inappropriate of him to

