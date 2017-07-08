Transcript for Trump on the defensive during vacation, Pence shoots down reports of 2020 run

The president in New Jersey this morning, he's spending the next two weeks at his golf club there but insists this is not a vacation. He'll hold meetings and calls. This as senators on both sides of the aisle propose measures to make it harder for a president to fire a special counsel amid concerns president trump could try to oust Robert Mueller, something he has not ruled out. And vice president Mike pence is now denying a report that he's laying the groundwork for a possible 2020 presidential run. For more on all this, let's go to ABC's Mary Bruce. She's there in New Jersey. Good morning, Mary. Reporter: Good morning, robin. Well, the president is on his first extended vacation in new Jersey but, of course, when you're president you're never really on vacation and the white house is well aware of that calling this a working holiday as they continue to face questions about Russia, the leaks and now the 2020 election. This morning, the vice president is strongly denying a report he's eyeing a possible presidential run in 2020 calling it disgraceful and offensive. The white house is pushing back too. It is absolutely true that the vice president is getting ready for 2020 for re-election as vice president. No concern he's setting up a shadow campaign. -- 2018 -- zero concern. That is complete fiction. That is complete fabrication. Reporter: "The New York Times" Sunday reported Mike pence's schedule is so full of political events that Republicans joke that he's acting more like a second term vice president hoping to clear the field than a number two sworn in a little over six months ago. But pence insists my entire team will continue to focus all our efforts to advance the president's agenda and see him re-elected in 2020. Any suggestion otherwise is both laughable and absurd. The president this weekend seen taking a break. Everyone having a good time. Crashing a wedding at his bedminster golf club. The president is spending more than two weeks here at his new Jersey estate, one of the reasons for the relocation, the white house is under construction. On Twitter pictures of the oval office cleared out for renovations. But the president insists he's keeping busy tweeting this is not a vacation. Meetings and calls. And the president just responded to that report about the vice president tweeting, the failing "The New York Times" which has made every wrong prediction about me including my big election win is totally inept. George. Didn't like that article at all. Thanks very much.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.