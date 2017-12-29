Transcript for Trump says he expects fair treatment from special counsel

interview so let's bring in political analyst Matthew dowd. Matthew, good morning to you. The president's allies as you know have been railing against Mueller, the special counsel, for weeks. Now trump says, however, that he expects to be treated fairly by Mueller so how do you reconcile that? Well, we could probably spend the full two hours of "Good morning America" today going through the conflicting statements of Donald Trump and trying to reconcile them. You can't reconcile it, those two things. I think it's good the president said that we can trust what Bob Mueller is doing. I'm sure Democrats like that he said this but I think Donald Trump defines that he trusts Bob Mueller in the way that he says as long as he finds me innant or my family innocent. If he starts getting close to Jared Kushner or Donald junior or the president, I think his tune will vastly change. Another newsmaking comment from the interview, the president conducted the interview hours after sending out a tweet in which he said the Chinese had been caught red-handed shipping oil into North Korea. Trump then told "The times" he'd been soft on China on the issue of trade in hopes of getting their cooperation on north Korea. He's now hinting that all may change. Do you think this kind of implicit threat is likely to work with China? Well, it hasn't worked yet, Donald Trump made a series of threats through the campaign in 2016 and at the beginning of his presidency that -- what he was going to do to China. The problem is China is in a very powerful position and hold a large part of our debt. The United States debt. So they're in a position of strength in the middle of this. I don't the president wants to get in a trade war. I don't think he wants to get in a situation where he pushes back too hard. I don't think those words will change any dynamic of this and still a position where north Korea still has to be solved by a multinational group of countries coming together. Such a pressing issue among many. We appreciate your analysis. Happy new year to you.

