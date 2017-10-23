Transcript for Trump faces growing firestorm over condolence call to Gold Star widow

Cecilia, thanks very much. Meghan McCain, co-host of "The view" is here and incredible to see how something in some ways is simple and sad as a phone call to the widow of a fallen soldier would become such a controversy. Yeah, I hate this entire news cycle right now. I think us as all Americans should never politicize the death of a soldier. I hate who it's turning into and hate the questions about general Kelly and if you cared about Benghazi as a conservative you have to care about what happened in Niger as well with all the questions coming out and all of the sort of unanswered issues about exactly what happened over there. And I hate that it's sort of becoming a left/right issue and we can't just, you know, honestly let la David Johnson be buried and let his widow grieve and move on. There are a lot of real questions about what actually happened in Niger on that ambush. Meantime, I know your father is going to be on "The view" today, coming off that latest salvo against the president. Yeah, I was joking with you. He's really slowing down right now, keeping it quiet. He's on for my birthday. Didn't know he said that until I woke up this morning and my phone blew up but I think military service for my family as you're well aware is personal. Both my brothers served multiple deployment and my family going back generations and generations so I think any time you talk about military service it is a different issue when you have served and when you have family members that have served and those that haven't. So you're seeing this and coming off the speech by senator McCain last week, the speeches by both president Obama and president bush. How is the white house taking this in? They -- it's interesting to watch. This I've been asked directly about it and the way this white house is internalizing it they say these presidents aren't directly talking about president trump. They don't really believe that, do they? I think they do, George. I think they do. This is as you know an administration that doesn't take kindly to criticism and if the president's name is not spoken directly which it hasn't been they can say and very much believe this is not about him. Meantime, the president trying, Meghan, to turn the attention to tax cuts. This has become priority a, B, C and D. We need a legislative win and going forward they need to change the news cycle all the way around. Again collectively making all Americans uncomfortable to be politicizing the death of four American soldiers, in fact. I have -- I'm like cautiously optimistic about tax reform but we couldn't get it together really on health care so I'm sort of like hedging my bets at this moment. Cecilia, one other thing you saw senator Mcconnell kind of putting it back in the president's court on the entire issue of health care. Does he support the latest compromise or not? Well, who knows? Depends on the day of the week. He's been all over the map on this but the reality this isn't going anywhere any time soon. Cecilia, Meghan, thanks very much. We'll see you on "The view" at 11:00. Coming up, I have an exclusive interview with myeshia Johnson, the widow of la David Johnson.

