Transcript for Trump fights 'Apprentice' contestant defamation suit

defamation lawsuit against president trump. A former contestant on trump's "Apprentice" show accused him of sexual misconduct and is suing for defamation. Each will make their case in the courtroom. Reporter: If president trump would not retract his statement calling her sexual harassment allegations a hoax summer Zervos said she would take him to court. And now she's trying to make good on that promise. Today's hearing is critical and could determine whether that lawsuit can proceed at all. This morning, president Donald Trump's legal team is fighting to keep the president off the stand in a defamation suit brought by former "Apprentice" contestant summer Zervos. Summer, you're fired. Reporter: Zervos is suing the president for his comments after she accused him of 2007 sexual assault at the Beverly hills hotel. He grabbed my shoulder and began kissing me again very aggressively and placed his hand on my breast. Reporter: The president denies all allegations while on the campaign trail. Every woman lied when they came forward to hurt my campaign. Total fabrication. All of these liars will be sued. Reporter: But he never did sue. And that threat is now the center of Zervos' defamation case which could force trump to testify about allegations ranging from sexual is salt to harassment and sexual misconduct from more than a dozen women. Since he has not issued a retraction as I requested, he is therefore left me with no alternative other than to sue him in order to vindicate my reputation. Reporter: The president has moved to dismiss the case. His attorneys saying he cannot be sued in state court and calling the allegations false and scandalous. Trump is now reportedly also questioning the authenticity of the tape that prompted some of those women to com forward. When you're a star they let you do it. You can do anything. Grab them by the . Reporter: There is no evidence that the audio released is doctored or fabricated in any way. And then candidate trump apologized for his comments at the time dismissing them as locker room talk. I said it. I was wrong and I apologize. Reporter: And on Sunday the other voice on the tape, Billy bush said in an op-ed in "The New York Times" he said, of course, he said it. Overnight bush reconfirmed that tape is authentic. I would also like to say that's not me on the bus. You don't get to say that. Because I was there and the last 14 months of my life I have been dealing with it. You dealt with it for 14 minutes and went on to be the president. Reporter: The president's legal team says the case is politically motivated and should be dismissed or at a minimum delayed until after his presidency. Now, if it does move forward president trump could very well be called to testify. His lawyer would certainly fight that but, of course, we've seen that happen before with president Clinton who was forced to testify in a civil case, George. The Paula Jones case, thank you very much. Let's talk about it with Dan Abrams. Dan, this case is not getting so much attention but it's high stakes. And this particular hearing is maybe what it's all about. Right? If she can get over this hurdle which is the motion to dismiss or delay the case, then you get into what's called the discovery process and that's what president trump does not want to deal with right now. What does that mean in first of all that he would likely have to testify as linsey points out. Under oath. Under oath. Bill Clinton tried to fight having to testify while being president in the Paula Jones case. He lost that in the supreme court in a unanimous opinion and, number two is going to be what other information comes out? Her lawyer has said we want to get access to all of the outtakes from "The apprentice," et cetera. That could be a very perilous situation. And could open the door if it's not dismissed to other accusers coming forward to testify as well. It's going to be harder to get other accusers to testify in this kind of case because this is a defamation case. Keeping in mind this is not a sexual harassment case? They can say he defamed them. Yes, they could but without getting too technical here when you're talking about getting in this kind of evidence you have to be able to show a pattern in the context of a sexual harassment case in the context of a defamation case. What are the chances this gets dismissed today. I think it's probably -- look, in the Bill Cosby case, similar issue came up, right? Bill Cosby tried to dismiss it and was successful. Whether it gets dismissed, whether it gets delayed is a close call but there is no question she's got a bit of an uphill battle to get this to the next phase. Does this happen fast? I think we get a ruling relatively quickly. It won't happen today but a relatively quick ruling. People? Underestimating how big this is. If this case moves forward, there's going to be a lot of information about Donald Trump that's not the subject of Robert Mueller's investigation, the kinds of things that I don't Donald Trump wants to be made public. Dan Abrams, thanks very much. If it moves forward but it's a big if. The so-called grinches

