Transcript for Trump heads to Asia amid North Korea threat

Also this morning a lot of reaction coming in to the Republicans' sweeping $1.5 trillion tax plan now revealed and our new poll out this morning shows 60% of Americans believe his tax plan mainly favors the wealthy. The president, well, he's also facing a surprise Twitter shut down overnight. His account disappeared for 11 minutes and it turns out a Twitter employee was kind of behind that. Which means the president was up early tweeting about that. We'll get into that coming up. Also kick off his trip to Asia. Longest of his presidency and visit Japan, China and south kor Korea. Right to Cecilia Vega already on the ground in Tokyo. Good morning, Cecilia. Reporter: Just landed, George. Good morning to you H is being called the most consequential trip for the president. Tomorrow one of the things on his agenda playing a round of golf with shinzo Abe but hanging over this trip is the threat of North Korea. Questions about whether president trump might tone down his language using words like rocket man and aides are telling us he doesn't plan to tone down his language. We won't hear a softer tone but ahead he is considering adds Pyongyang, North Korea, to that list of state-sponsored terrorism. One thing the president won't be doing on this triple not be visiting the dmz, the demilitarized zone. Past presidents have made that trip. This president is not going to do so. The white house says he'll go to South Korea and visit troops and a military base there instead. In the meantime, Cecilia, that 11-minute shutdown of the president's Twitter account and the president saying this morning they were doing it for a reason. Reporter: Yeap, as you mentioned he is up and tweeting about it. He says take a look, here's the tweet, my Twitter account was taken down for 11 minutes by a rogue employee. I guess the word must finally be getting out and having an impact. Not really sure what impact he's talking about but let me give you a few details. This happened around 7:00 last night. The president's Twitter account went dark and lasted for all of 11 minutes, overnight Twitter gave the reason. This is what they're saying, blaming a rogue employee and says it was his last day on the job and he deactivated the president's account on his way out the door and they are conducting a full internal review. This is the Twitter er in chief. He started this account in 2009 and he's tweeted more than 36,000 times. President trump himself has said that part of the reason he won the white house is because of his use of social media and his popularity on it so clearly his blank Twitter account caused quite the stir online. So far in spite of that tweet from president trump himself, George, no comment from the white house. Amazing that one person at Twitter could do that. Thanks very much.

