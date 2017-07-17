Transcript for Trump hits record low approval rating in new poll

That is quite possible. All right, Jon, thank you. More from Matthew dowd. Matt joins us this morning. Let's dig into the poll more. The partisan divide as wide as ever. Put up this number first showing 82% of Republicans support president trump right now but only 11% of Democrats. The real trouble for president trump there is that independents number, only 32% support. That number was basically roughly even and now Donald Trump has a minus 27 net number among independents. This divide, though, is really important. It's grown over the last 25 years from where it used to be, 40 points between the in party and out party now 70 points plus, that makes it a very difficult process for either side to get anything done as divided as we are. And as bad shape as president trump is in, not a lot of good news. 37% of Americans think the democratic party actually stands for something, has an agenda. More than half say they're just standing up against the president. Well, we have Washington, D.C. Where the president is unpopular. Both major parties are unpopular. Congressional leaders on both sides of the aisle are unpopular and L the institutions in Washington are unpopular with the American people. S we have all villains and no superheroes. Not a lot of popularity for that health care bill either. Jon Karl just said it could be put off now until September if it ever gets the votes at all. But this number really is stunning in the poll. Right now 50% of Americans support Obamacare, only 24% support the repeal, more than 2-1 right there. It is hard to imagine really pushing this kind of legislation that is this unpopular. We've never seen that before. No, we haven't. As you remember with Obamacare, at least it was roughly even when it started then it dipped over the years and the only thing -- the interesting thing, George, Donald Trump has done something Barack Obama was never able to do, Donald Trump has made Obamacare popular and president Obama was never able to do that. When you start this low usually you only go lower and puts a lot of pressure on those Republican senators that are moderates in those states where people do not like this Republican proposal. Real quickly. You and I both served in white houses. The six-month point usually where presidents shake things up if they're not going well. What's the single thing he could do to start to turn this around? Well, as we saw from the poll, a big part of what's driving his negativity, George, is the tweeting and way he communicates. If all he did was adjust that I think he would begin to rise. He doesn't seem to be willing to do that. So far nothing yet this morning. Matt dowd, thanks very much. George, one of the high points for president trump in our latest poll, the economy.

