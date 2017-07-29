Trump hopes to bring order and discipline to the White House with more staff changes

More
Gen. John Kelly will leave his role heading Homeland Security to replace Reince Priebus as White House chief of staff.
8:34 | 07/29/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Trump hopes to bring order and discipline to the White House with more staff changes

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":48923353,"title":"Trump hopes to bring order and discipline to the White House with more staff changes","duration":"8:34","description":"Gen. John Kelly will leave his role heading Homeland Security to replace Reince Priebus as White House chief of staff. ","url":"/GMA/video/trump-hopes-bring-order-discipline-white-house-staff-48923353","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.