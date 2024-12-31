A 33-year-old undocumented migrant was arrested in the incident.

Woman set on fire on New York City subway ID'd by police

A woman who died after being set on fire on a New York City subway train this month has been identified, according to police.

The woman was identified as 61-year-old Debrina Kawam of Toms River, New Jersey, according to the New York Police Department.

Kawam was sleeping on a stationary F train at the Coney Island-Stillwell Avenue station in Brooklyn on Dec. 23 when she was set on fire allegedly by a 33-year-old Guatemalan citizen who entered the U.S. illegally, according to police.

The suspect, Sebastian Zapeta, has been charged with murder and arson. He has yet to enter a plea.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.