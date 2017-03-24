Transcript for Trump issues ultimatum on GOP health care vote

He is a lucky charm. A live look at the house rules committee on capitol hill up and working early this morning. That is the committee where they'll set the terms for the debate today. Big day ahead on capitol hill after a long night last night. Early morning but lawmakers did work through the night trying to rally support postponing the vote until today. President trump's team says it is now or never. Our congressional correspondent Mary Bruce has all the latest from capitol hill. Quite a day, Mary. Reporter: Good morning, well, that vote is coming even though its outcome is still uncertain. Republicans this morning are plowing ahead after top white house aides came to the hill last night with a clear message from the president, hold the vote and if it fails move on. Ready or not this morning house Republicans say their health plan is headed for a vote. What's your plan B. That's no plan B we're passing it. Reporter: His top aides on a mission. Behind closed doors delivering an ultimatum frto Republicans from trump himself. The president wants an up or down vote now and if it fails trump is prepared to leave Obamacare in place and move on to other priorities. This is the only train leaving the station that's going to be repealing Obamacare and giving us an alternative to replace it. Reporter: Speaker Paul Ryan emerging with a declaration, the vote is on. Promising the American people we will repeal, replace this broken law because it's collapsing and failing families and tomorrow we're proceeding. Reporter: But Republicans remain divided over their replacement plan. This is not a repeal. This is a patchwork fix. Reporter: They'd planned to vote Thursday on the seventh anniversary of Obamacare being signed into law but as the hours ticked by, no deal. We don't want to get overly optimistic. Reporter: The president and vice president working the phone hosting skeptical conservatives at the white house. Trump first getting a standing ovation. But around that table ultimately the closer in chief unable to make a deal. There are not enough votes as of 1:30. Reporter: Do you think you'll be able to get this done ultimately. We always try to get to yes but -- Not today. I think it would be a mistake to move forward today. Reporter: Shortly hosting truckers to talk health care at the white house the president was confident the vote would happen. We'll see what happens. Reporter: But just minutes later that vote was canceled. Now, as for what Republicans will be voting on, the new version of the bill in addition to rolling back the medicaid expansion and using tax credits to buy insurance also no longer requires insurance companies to cover basic health services like maternity care, mental health treatment and even ambulance, but this morning it is still not clear if Republicans have the vote to pass it.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.