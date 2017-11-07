Transcript for Trump Jr. was told of Russian effort to help campaign: Report

We move on to those major new questions about Russia and the trump campaign. "The New York Times" is reporting Donald Trump jr.'s meeting with a Russian lawyer, a meeting to receive damaging information about Hillary Clinton, was set up after he received an e-mail indicating information was part of a Russian government effort to help elect his father. He's hired a criminal lawyer to respond and happy to cooperate with the senate investigation ramping up. This morning the intelligence committee will interview trump campaign staffers. Jon Karl starts us off with that e-mail that could turn out to be the most damaging document yet for president trump. Good morning, Jon. Reporter: Good morning. This new report for the first time says that Donald Trump Jr. Not only met with a lawyer tied to the Kremlin, but he was told in that e-mail that the lawyer had information from the Russian government intended to help his father's campaign. "The New York Times" report citing three anonymous sources is damning and says before Donald Trump Jr. Agreed to meet with a Russian lawyer during last year's campaign he was told in an e-mail that the lawyer had information that came from the Russian government. Information intended to help his father's campaign against Hillary Clinton. The meeting which took place in trump tower two weeks after trump clinched the Republican nomination was attended by don Jr., trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner and Paul manafort then chairman of the trump campaign. Don Jr. Did not disclose the meeting until recently and on Saturday he said it was about Russian adoption and later acknowledged that the Russian lawyer had promised damaging information about Hillary Clinton. He tweeted on Monday the meeting went nowhere but he had to listen. But now the meeting is a subject of the senate intelligence committee's investigation into Russian meddling. This is the first time that the public has seen clear evidence of senior level members of the trump campaign meeting with Russians to try to obtain information that might hurt the campaign of Hillary Clinton. Reporter: Don Jr. Says he's willing to cooperate, tweeting happy to work with the committee to pass on what I know. Revelations in "The New York Times" at another dimension to the story that don Jr. Not only met with the Russian lawyer but was told she had information from the Kremlin to help his father's campaign. But just weeks after his meeting with that lawyer, Donald Trump Jr. Attacked the very idea of any connection between his father's campaign and the Russians. They'll say anything to be able to win this. I mean this is time and time again, lie after lie. It's disgusting. Reporter: Just yesterday white house spokesperson Sarah Huckabee Sanders in a briefing where cameras were not allowed insisted there was no collusion. No one within the trump campaign colluded in order to influence the election. Reporter: Don jr.'s newly hired lawyer issued a statement overnight saying in my view this is much ado about nothing. And that don Jr. Agreed to the meeting after an afaintance sent an e-mail suggesting, quote, people had information concerning alleged wrongdoing by Hillary Clinton. The bottom line is that Denis Leary Jr. Did nothing wrong. Doj Jr. Sa he said he didn't know the identity and we don't know if any damaging information about Hillary Clinton was exchanged and "The times" reportses there no evidence that the information promised had anything to do with that Russian led hack of the democratic national committee. Right, just that it came from the Kremlin. Okay, Jon Karl, thanks very

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.