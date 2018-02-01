Transcript for Trump to meet with GOP leaders after tax victory

Let's get more from Matthew dowd and Matthew, we heard some of the items on president trump's agenda right there but there's also so much unfinished business from last year, all the spending bills left over from last year, the children's health insurance program, they got the tax bill passed at the end of the year, put up a lot of tough decisions for January. Yeah, absolutely. They have a whole bunch of things that need to get done but for the country as a whole as we have seen in the "Plain, trains and automobiles." They're in a bad year. Akin to Jacksonville playing in the sun and then having to play up in Buffalo in the winter. They're moving into the winter in 2018. Their margin in the senate as of tomorrow goes from four to two and there's a Democrat wave building in the course of 2018, so though the needs are great the opportunities are few in an election year like a midterm with the Democrats doing well. It would suggest with just a one-vote margin in the senate the only real option is bipartisanship but that is going to be so difficult given the stand that president trump has taken especially on that border wall. I think there's a huge opportunity for the president to demonstrate like he did on the debt ceiling when he compromised with Nancy Pelosi and chuck Schumer where his numbers actually went up but the problem is, the more he compromises the more he makes Republicans vulnerable in their own primaries so it helps in a general election, but it hurts in a primary and now the Democrats have no incentive with this wave as I say building to not surf that wave and try to obstruct everything that the president wants to do. Matt dowd, thanks very much.

