Transcript for Trump orders Syria airstrike amid meeting with Chinese president

aggression, irresponsible and shortsighted. Back to Jon Karl in Florida where the president is meeting with Chinese president XI and Jon is back with us. Good morning. Reporter: Good morning, Amy. This marks the first time the United States has struck the Assad regime and a major change in policy for president trump, a change that was driven by those images of those -- especially the children hit by that horrific chemical weapons attack on Tuesday. On the president's order, 59 tomahawk cruise missiles struck specifically one target, the airfield where those Syrian planes that did the chemical weapons attack took off from. The president announced the strikes last week. I mean last night in a short statement to the nation saying that this was in the interests of the United States. And, we know, of course, that the president is meeting with Chinese president and north Korea I imagine at the top of the agenda this morning. Reporter: Absolutely. The United States is looking to China to put pressure on north Korea to curtail its nuclear weapons program. The president has made it very clear that he -- the united States is prepared to act alone on North Korea if China does not use its influence with its ally. Obviously the preference here for the United States for president trump is for China to take the lead on that. A very important point also, Amy, on these air strikes, these were targeted air strikes, a single airfield and what we're hearing from U.S. Officials is there will be no further escalation. This is not the beginning of a big military campaign against Syria. All right, Jon Karl, thanks so much. Let's bring Martha Raddatz back. Big test for a new president right here, Martha. Also a test for his national security team. He hasn't been with most of these people for a long time. It really hasn't. We have H.R. Mcmaster and secretary Jim Mattis. Jim Mattis was cent com commander in 2013 when president Obama decided not to do any air strikes and I think secretary Mattis has been frustrated by that for a long time but I think the focus especially will be on Rex tillerson. What does he do about bringing the world together as president trump said last night. He's scheduled to go to Russia this Tuesday and we've already seen the reaction from Russia overnight. It's going to be an extremely important meeting. I'm sure he'll try to pressure Russia but he doesn't want to push too hard because you've already seen what Russia said. The biggest question, how does it fit into a larger plan in the fight against ISIS, what to do about Assad's regime in Syria. We know the president had tanked the military general Mattis ahead of the Pentagon with coming up with a strategy. They have a strategy to defeat ISIS but this is very different. If he goes after the regime and you hear admiral Harward say he doesn't think that's the focus but that's what he was talking about last night, bashar Al Assad, that there's no place for him in Syria. So, this does change the dynamic there, president trump when he first took office said it's much more complicated I think than he thought. There's nothing more complicated than Syria right now and it just got worse. Martha Raddatz, thanks very

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.