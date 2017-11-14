Trump personally asked Xi to resolve UCLA shoplifting case

More
President Trump said he had a "great conversation" with Chinese President Xi Jinping to help resolve the case of three UCLA men's basketball players who potentially face lengthy jail time.
1:06 | 11/14/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Trump personally asked Xi to resolve UCLA shoplifting case

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":51134659,"title":"Trump personally asked Xi to resolve UCLA shoplifting case","duration":"1:06","description":"President Trump said he had a \"great conversation\" with Chinese President Xi Jinping to help resolve the case of three UCLA men's basketball players who potentially face lengthy jail time.","url":"/GMA/video/trump-personally-asked-xi-resolve-ucla-shoplifting-case-51134659","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.