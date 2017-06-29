Transcript for Trump promises 'surprise' on health care bill

some parts of the ban. Thank you. More from our chief white house correspondent Jon Karl. Let's begin with the Russia investigation. Now reaching deeper and wider into the white house. This is still very much the beginning as it continues to grow, much more difficult for the white house to wall off the investigation from the rest of their work. Reporter: And it's cast a shadow over the entire west wing. The fact that Schiller is now on that witness list is a reminder that virtually all of the president's senior aides at some point are going to be touched by this investigation. Even those who aren't even accused of any wrongdoing whatsoever will have to come in, testify. That means it's going to take time, a distraction and, George, legal bill, lots of legal bills, a shadow not just over the current senior staff but those they want to bring in who are having second thoughts about whether or not they want to be dragged that this. I lived through that in the '90s. Even when you're just a witness it costs you a fair amount of money, could be even tens of thousands of dollars. Let's talk about health care. A lot of new polls coming out showing how weak that senate bill S a couple up now. Three new polls all showing support for the Republicans' health care bill, one as low as 12 according to "Usa today" will make Mcconnell's job so much more difficult. Reporter: Absolutely and another recent poll from fox News which has the number a little bit higher at 27% approval rating for the Republican plan but look at this, George. 52%, a majority of the country now saying in that Fox News poll they view Obamacare possley. So it's a tough political environment here. They still believe they have a chance to get this passed. But they really need to come to an agreement at least in the outlines of what the bill will finally be to get those wavering Republicans on board by tomorrow. The president promising a big surprise. Any idea what he's talking about? Reporter: I think the surprise he's talking about is winning, is victory on this bill. Getting this bill passed in the senate and, George, at this point that would be a surprise. It would be a surprise. Meantime, the president is meeting with the south Korean president tonight. It comes as his national security adviser suggests the president asked him to draw up new military options to take on North Korea. Reporter: That's right. The president himself has asked for the options and it's a much more difficult challenge now because the north Koreans as their missile program has advanced, they can now launch missiles with a much shorter setup so much less time to react so what the president has told his national security team is that he wants a new set of options including military options which they, of course, hope it will never come to because there are no really -- there is no good military option on the Korean peninsula. None at all. Okay, Jon Karl, thanks very much.

