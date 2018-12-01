Transcript for Trump questions allowing immigrants from 's---hole' countries: Sources

We want to get right to that growing firestorm ignited by vulg gar comments by president trump about allowing immigrants from Africa and Haiti into America. ABC news policy is not to repeat the profanity which, of course, trump critics have called racist and un-american. We will talk more about that later. First Jon Karl is tracking all the latest fallout from Washington. Good morning, Jon. Reporter: Good morning, George. Just as the president seemed to be making progress on a bipartisan immigration deal, he blew it all up with a vulgar insult that has struck many as blatantly racist. The president's vulgar slur came during an oval office meeting with congressional leaders trying to hammer out an immigration deal. Multiple sources tell ABC news the president grew angry when he was a developing deal would include protections for immigrants from African countries and Haiti. Why are we having people from blank countries coming here, the president demanded. Referring to Haiti and African countries with a profane slur adding, why do we need more Haitians? The president suggested the U.S. Should bring in more immigrants from countries like Norway. The white house did not deny the president made the remarks. Responding with a statement saying, president trump is fighting for permanent solutions that make our country stronger by welcoming those who can contribute to our society, grow our economy and assimilate into our great nation. But news of the president's crude insult drew bipartisan condemnation. This remark by the president of the United States smacks of blatant racism. His comments do not represent America. Listen, this does not help at all. Reporter: The first haitian-american elected to congress, Mia love called on the president to apologizing saying his comments are unkind, divisive, elitist. Jeb Bush tweets, I hope today's comments were discuss a crass and flippant mistake and do not reflect racism. On the very first day of his campaign, he insulted Mexicans. They're bringing drugs, they're bringing crime, they're rape I haves and some, I assume, are good people. Reporter: In August he responded to violence at the flee Joe Nazi rally in charlottesville by saying there were fine people both among the protesters and the white supre supremeists. You also had people would were very fine people on both sighs. Reporter: The president's latest outburst came after he brought Democrats and Republicans together for a constructive meeting at the white house Tuesday urging a deal to provide legal status to the so-called d.r.e.a.m.ers, undocumented immigrants brought to the U.S. As children. This should be a bipartisan bill. This should be a bill of love, truly it should be a bill of love and we can do that. Reporter: Before yesterday's outburst it appeared that a deal was imminent. Now that's in doubt. Members of congress from both sides of the aisle were in attendance at yesterday's meeting when the president made his controversial remark and so far no comment from any of them. And now the president is up and tweeting, saying, quote, the so-called bipartisan DACA deal presented yesterday to myself and a group of Republican senators and congressmen was a big step backwards. Wall was not properly funded. Chain and lottery were made worse and the U.S. Would be forced to take large numbers of people fromh crime dot, dot, dot, so, George, I have to say this is coming as white house officials have said to me that they still believe that a deal on this is possible and, indeed, likely to happen but this certainly does not look like a president ready to strike a deal. People I've talked to on capitol hill much more pessimistic.

