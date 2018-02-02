Transcript for Trump rallies supporters but doesn't mention GOP memo

Thank you. We begin with the bitter showdown over the secret Republican memo and his own St justice department department after they warn against a release of that memo. Want to go right to our chief St justice correspondent Pierre Thomas. This is an extraordinary attack from the president. Yes, good morning, George. The president is on the attack just tweeting, the top leadership an investigators of the FBI and the justice department have politicized the Ed sacred investigative process in favor of Democrats and against bl Republicans. Something which would have been unthinkable just a short time ago. This morning, with the white house poised to authorize the as release of that controversial GOP memo against the wishes of the FBI, president trump is ignoring questions.r. Mr. President, what about the FBI director's grave concerns?do don't you trust him? Rep Reporter: In a speech at the C. RNC. Did anybody not see the state of the union? Because even the haters back there gave us good reviews on that one. Reporter: Not mentioning thatmo W memo which sources tell ABC newsgges suggests the FBI showed LI political bias against the president.es the president suggesting after the state of the union that he wants that memo made public. Just release the memo. Oh, yeah, don't worry, 100%. Reporter: But Christopher WRAY flatly disagrees and FBI officials issuing a statement about their grave concerns about material omissions and the Mo's memo's accuracy, WRAY backed by the more than 13,000 member FBI agents association thanking him for standing shoulder to shoulder with the men and women of the FBI. House speaker Paul Ryan says the memo is not an indictment of the FBI or the Mueller investigation. If mistakes were made and if individuals did something wrong, then it is our job as the legislative branch of government to conduct oversight over the executive branch. Reporter: But Democrats on E the house intelligence committee say the memo is pure politics. It seems to be based in an effort to undermine Bob Mueller to protect the president.ha I have not seen a shred of evidence that would suggest thatere' there's been an abuse in the Russia investigation. Reporter: The report was written by Republicans on that committee. Chaired by congressman Devin nunes, an ally of president trump who served on his transition team. Sources tell ABC news it accuses the justice department of acting inappropriately when it sought arv surveillance warrant in October of 2016 for a former trump campaign adviser suspected of being a Russian agent. Critics say the document is cherry-picked and a top Republican on the senate te intelligence committee is now openly supporting the FBI ct director who is in defiance of the president. I would tell you there is no I FBI director that hasn't faced undue political pressure and I think he's handling the pressure well. Reporter: Former FBI director James Comey last night weighing in with a tweet, quote, all should appreciate the FBI speaking up. Wis I wish more of our leaders would but take heart, American historyows shows that in the long run, weasels and liars never hold the field. So as long as good people stand up.. George, weasel, liars? This is clearly now completely rs personal between Comey and the id president. Between Comey and the id president. You've been covering the justice department for 30 years.e the president in that said it's th unthinkable what he's accusing the leadership of the FBI and the justice department of doing, but what's really unthinkable here is this kind of open warfare, open attack from the esid president. Reporter: This is extraordinary and you have the FBI director laying out his Independence in open defiance ofe the president. They're all waiting to see if this memo is going to be leas released. Comey and the leadership have been, you know, weighing in from the outside. Now we expect WRAY to respond to the president after this memo comes out, George, and, again, they're waiting on the memo to be released and to see how the FBI rank and file respond to it. Okay, Pierre, thanks very much.

