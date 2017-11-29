Transcript for UN, Trump responds to North Korea missile launch

Now to the new threat from North Korea testing a powerful missile they say is capable of carrying a nuclear warhead and could reach the entire U.S. Mainland. The U.N. Security council calling an emergency meeting and president trump promising, quote, we will take care of it. Our chief global affairs correspondent Martha Raddatz has the latest. She's there in Washington. Good morning, Martha. Reporter: Good morning, robin. North Korea had not launched a missile in well over two months. The longest pause since Donald Trump became president but Kim Jong-un has now come back with a roar. Overnight north koreaen TV gleefully announcing the test of a new type of missile which Kim Jong-un says completes its nuclear force. The intercontinental ballistic missile stayed airborne nearly an hour hurling into space 2800 miles higher and longer than any missile ever tested by the north Koreans before crashing down in the sea of Japan. This test launch was aimed vertically but if the north Koreans tilt the angle horizontally the icbm could potentially reach all the way across the continental U.S. President trump briefed while the missile was till in the air. I will only tell you that we will take care of it. It is a situation that we will handle. Reporter: Until that happens, preparations are being made in Hawaii. Reporter: An attack warning system not used since T cold war will now be tested once a month. And unsettling sound to say the least. This comes after stronger sanctions, shows of military force and the designation as a state sponsor of terrorism and while president trump says he will take care of it, it is unclear how he will do that in the face of growing defiance, robin, from Kim Jong-un. That's right. And it is also something that we heard that there were passengers on commercial flights who said, Martha, they actually saw flashes of light. Reporter: Exactly, there are reports that during that missile launch several commercial airliners saw a flash, of course, North Korea gives no warning of its tests so commercial airliners would not know until they saw it. Okay, Martha, thank you.

