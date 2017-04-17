Transcript for Trump responds to protesters across the country demanding his tax returns

Now Washington, D.C., and president trump is back in the nation's capital this morning, after spending Easter in mar-a-lago. He's preparing for the white house Easter egg roll. Also facing fallout for the protests demanding he release his tax returns. Mary Bruce has more on all that. Good morning, Mary. Reporter: Good morning, robin. After spending a quiet holiday with his family, this morning, the president will celebrate with more than 20,000 guests here on his backyard. The white house, this morning. It's buzzing with activity. Getting ready for the Easter egg roll. Across the country, a far less festive mood, from protesters demanding the president do something they feel is far overdue. This morning, president trump is back if Washington, after spending east we are his family at mar-a-lago. The president celebrating the holiday. While being dogged by another annual event. Tax day. Reporter: Across the country, thousands taking to the streets, demanding the president release his tax returns. Snmt chanting snmd. All: Hey hey, ho ho, Donald Trump has got to go. Reporter: Pro and anti-Trump demonstrators clashed amid fireworks and pepper spray. From coast to coast, sorry, Easter bunny. The trump chicken taking over. The president is being accused of being too chicken to show his tax returns. I showed mine. You show yours. What is he hiding? We need to know. Don't you think? We need to know. It's ridiculous. Reporter: Fighting back on Twitter Sunday, the president asked, now tax returns are brought up again. Saying someone should look into who paid for the small organized rallies yesterday. The election is over. But this Florida woman told our David Wright, she's raising her voice for free. I think he'll see it. I think he'll construe it as something else, that we're paid protesters. Reporter: As he closes in on his first 100 days in office, president trump is trying to get his agenda and staff back on track. He's told Steve Bannon and Jared Kushner to work out their differences. Their powerer play playing out on "Saturday night live." Take him back to hell. Have a seat at your new desk. I would like to to just -- fix everything. If you need me, I'll be over here at my desk, okay? Reporter: Now, the president tweeted the election is over. This week, he's headed back to a state that was key to his victory. Wisconsin. Let's talk more with Jon Karl.

