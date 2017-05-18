Transcript for Trump searches for FBI director as special counsel appointed

George. We'll talk more with Jonathan Karl and, Jon, the president put out that statement basically welcoming, accepting the special counsel but in some way it's the white house's worst nightmare. I saw it up close in the Clinton white house. Once you have a special counsel no idea where it's going to go. Reporter: And president trump knows that full well. That is why this white house has resisted this idea strenuously for months. When it first came up in this room I asked Sean spicer about it and he shot back a special prosecutor for what? They did not want this idea and the issue -- the decision of his Taff that made him perhaps angrier than anything else is when sessions recused himself. He doesn't like the idea of an out-of-control investigation. This is consuming Washington. Everything has stopped. Reporter: The hope they can defer this, delay it, Mueller has a reputation as being somebody who does not leak. They hope it puts an end to some of the leaks for now and, George, they hope that they can now get back to the agenda. But right now this is consuming it all. Jon Karl, thanks very much.

