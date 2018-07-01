Transcript for Trump speaks out about bombshell book that paints unflattering picture of his first year in office

I hope "The hunger games" vibe subsides. Now to politics. A flurry of headlines emanating out of camp David. Among the major story lynnes, the president felt compelled to defend his mental stability. We have team coverage. We're going to begin at the white house and ABC's David Wright. Reporter: "Fire and fury." That continues to be the president's reaction to the book. Not just the title. The president launched into a tweet storm. He lam based the author and his book at an impromptu news conference. Thank you very much. It's great to have you at camp David. A very special lace. Reporter: On one of the coldest days of the year, president trump was boiling mad about the new book by journalist Michael wolffrvegs and its disparaging look at trump's first year in office. I consider it a work of fiction. I think it's a disgrace that someone is able to do something like that. The liabbel laws are weak in the country. If they were strong, it wouldn't happen. Reporter: The president took particular issue with day sergs that will trump's own colleagues view him as mentally unstable. Actually, throughout my life, my two greatest assets have been mental stability and being, like, really smart. Trump tweeted pip went from very successful businessman to top TV star to president of the united States on my first try. I think that would qualify as not smart but genius. And a very stable genius at that. I went to the best colleges. Or college. I went to a -- I had a situation where I was a very excellent student. Came out and made billions and billions of dollars. Reporter: The president insisted he never sat down and met with Wolff for an interview. I guess slooply Steve brought him in the white house quite a bit. That's one of those things, I guess that's why sloppy Steve is look for a job. Reporter: He downplayed T investigation by Robert moouler. Reporter: Once again, insisting there was no collusion. I guess the collusion now is dead. Everyone found that after a year of study, there's been absolutely no collusion. No collusion between us and the Russians. Reporter: The president wept on the say that the Russia investigation is bad for the country. That it makes the country look foolish. He's hoping it's going the wrap up soon. That may be wishful thinking. Paula and Dan? Wide ranging topics. The president saying he's willing to negotiate with Democrats on DACA. There's a big caveat, right? Reporter: That's right. His precondition is he wants money for his border wall. They have asked for $18 billion in the first go round. The Democrats have said that is a nonstarter. Meanwhile, hundreds of thousands of young people brought here by their parents illegally as children, their

