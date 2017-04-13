Transcript for Trump changes tone on foreign policy, weighs in on reported staff tensions

Let's talk about it with Matthew dowd right now. Matthew, boy, a lot of interesting tactical moves from the president just over the last couple of days. What do you make of this wholesale move to the center right now? Well, one thing we ought to keep in mind it's holy Thursday today and see if it keeps until Easter Sunday which is only three days away. I have some doubt it will continue but I think we should encourage our leaders to evolve. It is a good thing they evolve and adjust their positions but usually fundamentally depends on some values they hold and a change of facts and they explain it to us. Donald Trump seems to be a lot like the chameleon in the valspar commercial. Whatever leader he seems to be standing next to he seems to change that position to adapt it to that leader. As Martha talked about on the interests of Russia and China, adapting to the reality of the facts on the ground in both regions right now. Well, I don't think the facts fundamentally as regards Russia, Syria and China have fundamentally changed. We have known what Assad as Han doing and Russia has been doing and we've known how China has been acting and what they've been doing so all of those fact, I don't think, have fundamen fundamentally adjusted. It's Donald Trump's attention to them that has changed in this and I think it would be really interesting to know does this stay for the next 24, 72 hours? How long does this position stay? It does seem you're seeing the advice coming from the establishment figures like the secretary of state Rex tillerson, the secretary of defense, James Mattis and Goldman Sachs chief economic adviser Gary cone is opposed to Steve Bannon. It seems like the swamp is exerting its influence. All these positions that Donald Trump fundamentally has flip-flopped on in the last 24 hours were all the positions that were putting him in contrast to what the establishment or what he ran against in Washington, D.C. I think it's encouraging because some of the positions are much more moderate and much more reasonable in this but as I say, George, is does this stay, how long does this stay and, Steve Bannon, the huge question mark. He has driven the populism and is he in or is he going to be out? Real quickly you say it's encouraging but any Rick for the president to be reversing like this? I think there is a real risk because, one, his base is what's held them together so far in the first 80 days of the presidency. I think there's little chance that the Democrats are going to come over to him no matter what position he changes. Matthew dowd, thanks very much.

