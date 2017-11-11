Transcript for Trump travels to Vietnam and shakes hands with Putin

We do have late breaking developments out of Asia where the president is on his overseas trip. Look at this picture of president trump shaking hands with Russian president Vladimir Putin. Trump says he asked Putin about Russian meddling in the 2016 election. That he denied it and he, trump, believes Putin means it when he issues these denials. Jon Karl is in da Nang, Vietnam, covering it all. Jon, good morning. Reporter: Good morning, Sara, and welcome back. The president says he has -- he had, in fact, two or three very short conversations with Putin with whom he says he has a very good relationship. Shortly before arriving in Hanoi, trump told reporters he pressed Vladimir Putin about Russian interference in the election that he won. The latest trump/putin encounter took place right after a lunch with the leaders of 21 countries in the asia-pacific. The two men talked for less than five minutes. Just days ago president trump said he wanted to talk about getting Putin's help dealing with North Korea. The senior white house official tells ABC news the entire discussion was about Syria, the two agreeing to commit to a peaceful solution to the country's civil war. Vietnam is the fourth country on president trump's marathon first trip to Asia. He arrived talking tough on trade. We are not going to let the United States be taken advantage of anymore. I am always going to put America first. The same way I expect all of you in this room to put your countries first. Reporter: While in China the president had nothing but warm words for China's president. My feeling toward you is an incredibly warm one as we said, there's great chemistry. Reporter: Here in Vietnam the president announced he would no longer tolerate the kind of trade practices China has long been criticized for. We will confront the destructive practices of forcing businesses to surrender their technology to the state and forcing them into joint ventures in exchange for market access. Reporter: For his part Putin spoke to reporters after the meeting and said that he complimented trump saying he was, quote, a well brought up person, comfortable at communicating but he said that relations between the united States and Russia are, quote, at a state of crisis. Sara and Dan. Jon, thank you.

