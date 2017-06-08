Transcript for Trump tweets about national security, North Korea on 1st day of vacation

Let's talk politics now and a new flurry of tweets from president trump at his golf club in bedminster, New Jersey. The united nations issued new sanctions to punish North Korea for its escalating programs and other issues over the weekend. George is standing by but we'll start with ABC's David right. Good morning David. Reporter: Good morning Paula and Dan. The president is eager to show he is still working hard on this 17-day vacation. Hopping on Twitter to praise those U.N. Sanctions and to condemn leaks. On his first full day of vacation the only moment we saw president trump was when he stopped to greet some wedding guests at his bedminster club but the president tweeted defensively working in bedminster, New Jersey as long-planned construction is being done at the white house. This is not a vacation. Meetings and calls. As if to prove it he fired off tweets fast and furious. On leaks great to see the ag taking action. The tougher the better. On the unanimous vote to impose sanctions on North Korea. China and Russia voted with us. Very big financial impact. Trump's new chief of staff is with him before boarding air force one general Kelly gathered the white house staff, all of them now report to him. Kelly's challenge to impose order and discipline. I'm a business person. I'm used to dealing with friction. One big problem, hiring a new communications director to clean up after Anthony scaramucci. Among the names floated this weekend, Stephen Miller. The presidential adviser who last week seemed to suggest that the statue of liberty is not a beacon to immigrants. Those huddled masses yearning to breathe free. The poem you're referring to was added later, not part of the original statue of liberty. Having Miller take over white house messaging would likely be controversial. Now the administration urgently needs to replace scaramucci who replaced Sean spicer and mcled out reince Priebus but no indication that they're close to making a decision Dan and Paula. To be continued. Thanks for your reporting this morning. We want to bring in George Stephanopoulos who is hosting "This week" later this morning. Good morning. First and foremost, the president can't be in the west wing because they're repairing the hvac system and they're kicking everybody out. Why is he defensive about being on vacation? Every president takes vacation. Every president is always working. Just a fact. The white house follows you. But the president is a bit defensive because he was so aggressive against president Obama for all the vacations, for all the golf he played lots of sound bites and tweets attacking him. The president is feeling that blowback a little bit. Let's talk about general Kelly, just a few days on the job. Do you see any changes? Things have tightened up. Not only is scar mump chi out he also gave general Mcmaster the power. You see changes in personnel. Certainly seems as if the meeting schedules have tightened up inside the white house and information to the president has been tightened up. If you're watching the president's tweets, he hasn't stopped tweeting and said he's not going to stop. But the tweets seem to be more strategic. It will be interesting to see if he will have say on who the new com director is going to be. Shadow campaigns being formed for 2020. In the eevent trump doesn't want to run and vice president pence is sbim mating that he's going to run. He's saying this is all fake news. His aides. We are not even seven months into this term and you have got lots of Republicans jockeying now to be in place if president trump either can't run or decides he's not going to run in 2020 including the vice president. The vice president is keeping up a full political schedule. He has set up a pack. He has been very loyal to the president and he's been careful about that both in public and in private but he is doing everything he can behind the scenes to be in place if trump can't run. Walking the finest of fine lines. We talk about your show this morning. You have got an interesting guest. Republican from North Carolina. He introduced a bill that could protect Robert Mueller if he's fired by president trump. Is this seen as an act of eaggressi aggression? Republicans much more at to buck the white house. On issues like health care, Russia. They passed that Russia sanctions. Legislation the president was forced to sign even though he didn't want to. This is remarkable. A democratic senator from Delaware to put in this legislation saying if the president fires Mueller there's going to be judicial review. You're hearing that that would be crossing the reddest of red lines if the president fires Robert Mueller. There will be an explosion. I will wonder what general Kelly would do if the president tried to take that step. George, thank you. George has a big show this morning going one-on-one with kellyanne Conway and Chris Kunz and will discuss the new bill which will protect Mueller. Thanks. We want to move to a scare in midair.

