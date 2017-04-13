Transcript for Trump says US relations with Russia may be at 'all-time low'

We begin with that trouble with Russia. Our chief foreign couldnrrespondent Terry Moran in Russia. Good morning, Terry. Reporter: This morning, secretary of state Rex tillerson heading home to Washington after a trip that revealed how bad relations are between the U.S. And Russia. The white house president trump summed it up. Right now we're not getting along with Russia at all. We may be at an all time low in terms of relationship with Russia. Reporter: Tillerson had long, tense talks with the Russian foreign minister and a two-hour meeting with president Putin. The former ExxonMobil chief once very friendly with Putin honored with an award and seen here sharing a toast but this time no pictures or awards. The meeting held behind closed doors and afterwards this grim assessment. There is a low level of trust between our two countries. The world's two foremost nuclear powers cannot have this kind of relationship. Reporter: The U.S. Military strike on Syria sparked this crisis with Russia. Syria's staunch backer. American tomahawk missile smashing that air base consider that chemical weapons attack was launched from, a base the Russians are using too and president trump musing on whether Russia knew the gas attack was coming. I think it's certainly possible. I would like to think they didn't know but they were they could have. Reporter: Tillerson declaring the U.S. Now seeks regime change, an end to the rule of Syrian president bashar Al Assad. Clearly our view is that the reign of the Assad family is coming to an end. Reporter: But at the U.N. A Russian veto of a resolution condemning the Assad regime and U.S. Ambassador Nikki Haley slamming the Kremlin. It is long past time for Russia to stop covering for Assad. Reporter: The Kremlin's rejecting all the criticism of Russia's support for Assad and point out the unexpected chaos and bloodshed unleashed by american-led regime change in Iraq and Libya and so for now Putin's not going to budge. Robin. All right, Terry, thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.