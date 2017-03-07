-
Now Playing: Speaker Ryan on latest Trump tweet: 'I don't see that as appropriate'
-
Now Playing: 'No one would perceive that as a threat,' adviser says of Trump's CNN tweet
-
Now Playing: Allure magazine's top summer beauty picks under $20
-
Now Playing: Must-know Fourth of July grilling safety tips
-
Now Playing: The best Fourth of July sales
-
Now Playing: Plus-sized model speaks out after confronting a body-shamer on a plane
-
Now Playing: Olivia de Havilland files lawsuit over 'Feud'
-
Now Playing: New parenting alert for kids and pools
-
Now Playing: Fyre Festival co-founder charged with wire fraud
-
Now Playing: Alleged kidnapper of college student due in court
-
Now Playing: 12-year-old rescues family from bear attack
-
Now Playing: Flight erupts into flames upon landing
-
Now Playing: Alleged road-rage killer arrested after 3-day manhunt
-
Now Playing: Wildfires, severe weather hit July 4th weekend
-
Now Playing: Do Trump's anti-media tweets encourage violence?
-
Now Playing: Trump ramps up media war with CNN wrestling tweet
-
Now Playing: Independence Day by the numbers
-
Now Playing: Mary J. Blige shines at the Essence Festival's 'Ladies Night'
-
Now Playing: Best Fourth of July deals
-
Now Playing: Fireworks victims spread message of safety