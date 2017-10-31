Transcript for Trump's attorney reacts to Russia investigation charges

Let's bring in the preside president's attorney, Jay sekulow. The president's team on several occasions denied any contacts with the Russians during the campaign. The president said he had nothing to do with Russia but from this plea agreement yesterday we know that Russians reached out to papadopoulos because he was a campaign adviser, they discussed these thousands of e-mails and dirt on Hillary Clinton that papadopoulos remained in regular contact with Russians and also with top campaign officials, so is the president prepared now to retract those denials of any contact? No, here's what you have, I mean you've got to look at the context when you mention, George, the document, the charging document. In it it says in paragraph 21 the trips this all led up to this purported trip that would take place between Russian officials and trump campaign officials and what does it say, this is the government's document. The trip proposed by defendant papadopoulos did not take place. Yeah, but that document also says -- hold on, hold on right there. That document also says that he was encouraged to take that trip by a top campaign official Sam Clovis who is now a white house adviser, so he was encouraged to take that trip even though it doesn't happen and it details months of contacts with the Russians before that and months of contacts with high campaign officials. Yeah, and, again, the charge of what was a violation of the law here was not proposed meetings with individuals, a professor that was Russian based. I think they met initially in London. The charge of what got George papadopoulos in trouble was that he lied to the FBI agent. About his contacts with the Russians. Yes, no question. That's what -- yes, that's what is in the charging document, George. That was part of the plea agreement but the position that the administration has advocated and the position that it continues to advocate and I think, by the way, as it continues to advocate as you look at the manafort plea, no mention of anything to do with the campaign there. In their charging document, the indictment with regard to papadopoulos, he was as Sarah Sanders said yesterday he was a volunteer with the campaign served on one of the committees. You've been involved in campaigns. There are a lot of these committees. He was evidently according to the documents that the government filed he was in contact with individuals that purported to be somehow involved with Russia or Russian government. Not clear from the documents what they were, the end result the meeting doesn't take place so what you this is all this conversation about collusion. Remember that, collusion in and of itself there's no crime of collusion. What is a violation of law here, I go back to that for George papadopoulos, the violation of the law, George -- Clearly but collusion is cooperation -- Not condoned by the administration. It's cooperation and that's what he was doing with Russians but back to that meeting he had with president trump and put that picture back up again March 31st of 2016. According to the document he said at that meeting he could set up a meeting with Mr. Putin. What was Mr. Trump's reaction to that? I don't know. I wasn't there and I have not talked to the president about that so I don't know. I do know this, the meeting that was being proposed did not take place. And that's clear in the government submission that they filed in the federal court. You spoke to Mr. Trump yesterday, correct? Yes. What was his reaction to these indictments and this plea agreement? Well, will et me say a couple things on that, first of all I won't give you obviously my conversations with the president of the United States. They're attorney/client privilege. I will tell you this, it was -- I gave him as we do as lawyers a kind of an analysis of what we had seen that morning with regard to the public document, all I'm giving you is what we saw which is the public documents, the indictment of Paul manafort and Richard Gates and discussed that with him. That was it. There's a story posted I think on one of the other networks that says there was this meeting with all of the lawyers in the residence for hours. I just want to say that that's not true. That did not take place. We had a conversation with the president discussed what the charges looked like and that was it. I obviously won't discuss any more -- anything else related to attorney/client privilege. That was the nature of the discussion in let me ask something else. The campaign chair and his deputy charged with laundering millions of dollar, $75 million in the documents so given that does he regret hiring Paul manafort? Well, remember this, Paul manafort was brought into the campaign for a period of time. He was the campaign chairman, his primary focus was the delegate issue. Don't forget, George, he was ultimately terminated by the president, by the then nominee. Because of the discussions that started coming up with regard to the Ukraine that started becoming information that was a distraction to the campaign and the administration then was -- then the campaign took action, removed him as the chairman so it wasn't as if this went on and when information became available nothing was done. It was. The president terminated -- Two -- Paul manafort's position. Two final questions. Can you say definitively that the president has ruled out firing Robert Mueller? Let me say this and I have said this there is no conversation regarding firing Robert Mueller. And there's no basis to fire Robert Mueller. Are you ruling it out? So -- I will say this, the president has not indicated to me or to anyone else that I work with that he's had any intent of terminating Robert Mueller and the way it would work, you could only terminate a special counsel for cause and we just don't see any basis for cause. How about pardonsy is he ruling that out? I have not had a conversation with the president regarding pardons and pardons are not on the table. Jay sekulow, thank you very much for your time this morning. Thanks, George.

