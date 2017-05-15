Transcript for Trump's FBI firing brings Watergate comparisons

Pierre, thanks so much. We'll talk about it more with Dan Abrams and Jon Karl and let's begin, Dan, with this firing of James Comey, the implicit threat from president trump there saying he might have tapes on Comey. You've got top law professors like Laurence tribe saying this is an impeachable offense. First for obstruction of justice you have to demonstrate the person had the intent to obstruct justice and to determine that you need an investigation. And ultimately people willing to prosecute. People forget impeachment is a political act, not a legal act. You need the political will to even really investigate this, much less prosecute it and potentially convict. We're not there. The bottom line is people will say, but, wait a second, look at what's happened. Look at what's happened and the response has got to be you still need someone, even if you believe that it's improper, even if someone believes it's obstruction, you need to be able to prove it in some way, shape or form. You feed to be able to prove intent and I don't think we're there. Piece of evidence could be these tapes if they exist. Well, that's right but keep in mind first of all it's legal to tape in Washington, D.C. One party concept. Florida, mar-a-lago might be a different story. But, you know, look, if these tapes exist, could that be possible evidence? Yeah, but I think we're ahead of ourselves here. I think there are people out there who are hoping that these tapes may be able to show something that we don't know that exists on those tapes. And Jon Karl, top Democrat on the senate intelligence committee mark Warner says they want to see the tapes, congress does if they exist. Talking to white house officials, I talked to one who said I don't even want to know whether they exist or not. Reporter: I'll tell you a number of people close to Donald Trump who speak with him frequently believe that their conversations are being recorded. But nobody here that I've spoken to really knows, congress is going to want to get to the bottom of it. We do know Donald Trump in the past in his trump tower days did at least from time to time tape his conversations. "The Wall Street journal" talking to three of his former executives on that. The president wants to try to get this done before he leaves on that big foreign trip on Friday. We saw the people that have been interviewed with Pierre Thomas, but you said there's some speculation about names not on the list. Reporter: It's incredible. 11 people that Pierre went through they're talking to. I believe it's quite possible it's somebody beyond the list. One intriguing possibility the former FBI director Robert Mueller. He spent 12 years as director and would be a pretty much a slam dunk for senate confirmation. Jon Karl, thanks very much. Dan Abrams, thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.