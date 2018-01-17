Transcript for Trump's 'overall health is excellent,' says doctor

That is still a big X factor. Okay, Mary, thanks. I want to bring in Jon Karl on this. This is complicated by the president making escalating demands in the face of all this on his border wall. Reporter: This is something else. According to senator Durbin in that now famous meeting, the president said he wanted $20 billion this year to build the wall. Now, George, this Wass an extraordinary ask. They only asked for 18 billion over ten years. So a dramatic escalation at least in that meeting of what he was asking for. Especially when you consider the promise Mexico was supposed to pay for the wall. The big news at the white house yesterday extraordinary hour-long press conference from the president's doctor. Reporter: We've never seen anything like this and the president got a clean bill of health from the white house doctor who said he is fit to serve both physically and mentally. A rare appearance by the president's personal doctor before the press. And perhaps the most extensive release of medical information on a president we've ever seen. All clinical data indicates that the president is currently very healthy and that he will remain so for the duration of his presidency. Reporter: Given all the questions surround the president's mental fitness, trump himself requested an extra test not normally given to presidents, the Montreal cognitive assessment. His doctor says he received a 30 out of 30 on this rapid test of cognitive function. There's no indication whatsoever he has any cognitive issues and on a day-to-day basis it's been my experience the president is very sharp and, you know, he's very articulate when he speaks to me. Reporter: Dr. Jackson has been a white house doctor for more than a decade. Previously serving presidents bush and Obama. Despite the glowing report, the doctor has two concerns about his patient, his diet, the president has a well-known penchant for McDonald's and diet cokes. And his almost complete lack of exercise. I think I could lose a little weight. If I had one thing I'd like to lose weight. It's tough because of the way I live. Reporter: At 6'3", 239 pounds, president trump is just short of obese on the bmi scale. Dr. Jackson would like to see him lose 10 to 15 pounds this year. We talked about diet and exercise a lot. He's more enthusiastic about the diet part than the exercise part but we'll do both. Reporter: Despite getting just four to five hours of sleep a night, the president's doctor says his patient has good energy and stamina. Can you explain to me how a guy eats McDonald's and Kentucky fried chicken and never exercises is in as good a shape he's in. It's called genetics. Some people have great genes. I told the president if he had a healthier diet over the last 20 years he might live to be 200 years old. Reporter: Dr. Jackson said there are only three prescription medications that the president takes regularly, he takes a statin to control cholesterol, pro-peesh that to fight hair loss and another common drug to stop redness in the face. Let's talk Dr. Jen Ashton. It was an impressive performance. Hour long in the briefing room. What stood out to you? So, he described the physical as age appropriate evidence based medicine individualized to the president and his unique job description. The main focus in the press conference was on the number one killer of men and women which is heart disease. The target for president trump, obviously his weight. He is slightly elevated cholesterol. Based on his body mass index which is not the perfect criteria but it is -- Doesn't matter muscle. He is borderline obese and needs to lose about 10 to 15 pounds and needs to start exercising. Clearly the president's absence from smoking and alcohol helped. A lot of attention on this nothing cognitive test. We assess psychiatric and neurologic by observation. He underwent this cognitive test which some questions are here and ask can you identify the lion. Can you retrace the cube and this tests memory, calculation and he did well. Jen Ashton, thanks very much.

