Transcript for Trump's HHS Nominee Returns to Capitol Hill

are new developments for president trump's cabinet nominees. More pushback expected today as Tom price heads back to the hot seat. Overnight another one of trump's candidates was confirmed. Mike Pompeo. Mary Bruce joins us from the capitol. Good morning, Mary. Reporter: Good morning, day five of the trump administration and the president has just three confirmed cabinet secretaries. The latest overnight congressman Pompeo for CIA director, they are picking up the pace but there is still a logjam here on capitol hill as Democrats raise ethical concerns about many of trump's nominees and that is expected to continue today as they take aim at Nick Mulvaney, the president's pick for budget director now under fire for his own finances after he failed to pay taxes on his nanny's income. This is the kind of thing that's taken down nominees in the past but this morning the question is just what kind of impact does it have in current political complement. Robin. Mary, there does seem to be good news for the administration concerning the president's selection for secretary of state. Seems like he has cleared a hurdle there. Reporter: Yeah, Rex tillerson, the former Exxon CEO has cleared a major hurdle now that Republican senator Marco Rubio is finally on board. Rubio had raised concerns about tillerson's ties to Russia. He says he still has reservations but didn't want to create an unwarranted political controversy by blocking him. Tillerson could now be confirmed as soon as next week, robin.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.