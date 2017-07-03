Trump's new travel ban met with protests

Protesters marched in front of the White House on the day Trump signed a revised travel ban that removes Iraq from the list of banned majority-Muslim countries and removes the indefinite ban on Syrian refugees.
3:40 | 03/07/17

