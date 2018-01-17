-
Now Playing: Dreamers rally on Capitol Hill as DACA deadline looms
-
Now Playing: Judge gives 'dreamers' opportunity to apply for extension of DACA protections against deportation beyond March deadline
-
Now Playing: Trump's 'overall health is excellent,' says doctor
-
Now Playing: Bitter cold is back, hitting the Deep South
-
Now Playing: Trump's vulgar comments slow immigration deal
-
Now Playing: Wintry mix brings snow, ice across the US
-
Now Playing: 'GMA' Hot List: Serena Williams shares adorable new video of her daughter
-
Now Playing: Jimmy Kimmel graces GQ magazine cover
-
Now Playing: Serena Williams opens up about struggles during pregnancy and childbirth
-
Now Playing: 'Big Bang Theory' stars top list of favorite TV neighbors
-
Now Playing: Dan Tyminski gives a special performance of 'Wanted' live on 'GMA'
-
Now Playing: Dakota Fanning dishes on new psychological thriller 'The Alienist'
-
Now Playing: Dan Tyminski rocks out Times Square to his hit 'Temporary Love'
-
Now Playing: What food should be America's national treasure?
-
Now Playing: Do gloves, scarves protect from the flu?
-
Now Playing: Edgar Ramirez on how he transformed into Gianni Versace
-
Now Playing: Rick Springfield opens up about his battle with depression
-
Now Playing: Tiffany Haddish to debut in Super Bowl commercial
-
Now Playing: CVS takes a stand against digitally altered images
-
Now Playing: Cranberries singer dead at 46