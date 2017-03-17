Transcript for New TSA technology could cut down airport security lines

E are back with the big board and wll with Y bfxcelews for aira)[travelers. T TSA developingechnolyhat couldut sect LI R aviion expert did key with detail at are theyoong at, David. Ving 0%, t0f E te you spend in ne. Call it the checkpnt O the future] Is is the first P you )[ me, thisheinwhereou vuo come and GE your licee and your boarding pass. +T isouldk dit inhfutur that fstration of flying, long curitylines, bie day cong wn I won even stop atsecurity? Ke arnolschwarzenegger in the movie "Total recall." No uutzepo0 loweey thisint. Re0ortehe@heckin O the futu I taking shape. Wllta with your four right fge eporter:treadylztrs sh up body ISES lwok quiteike?? MI ??. Rortelear I U it to get passengers into line fast." Next year we be using pqssive irisnnkhat allows you to be identifd as U're coming into lane : Ifsenger ove biomeicheyay not ev need a ticket. Removinghe need for document E aeadynie syem. Hjldyoaing ss. It could B O you iris or facoz6?? Reporte are imaned "Minity??report." Noonger science fi Youan mov the old-shioned [ay. Repr: Hers another Chan you see tt x-ray MACHI back there. Thatsoing tong drjcblly TSA and cple oompanies including analogic isesti is. Twdimensional sees throu band trying C.A.T. Uca tgit whh gives Y a 360 degree O )[ the bag S terso vngth bag cup it er the monitor to?? see whether there's some kind of knife or ssss tthouldn bee. Shnog TD allyeotely used, geor. Somebodyould be in another towv, anotherty maybe looking a twofe ae Sam tine thatou move lines faster Stuff W seeind you fillingpinsnd coming up N thnwgo clep those bottneck a well?? This is called the innovation if ywu h-en't Utt' )[sweet.)[ mmy S R downhe yoare don't have to wt?? in line. This guy can G Aun Ando to thatsputlut N, S it up here onto thionveyer beltnd go. See4 S's telli this gfntlemao G and. He's going aroun Tse folks th are family. This guy can jum! In. Put his bin in Ando thrgh E whi theseolku are L king with THR ba. Another tenology to seou about % of yourtime. Ll, ful goo ns Toda did)[thku very . Better there 45 minutes before the flight a!??9h minutebefore. Next coming, March Madness ofcially at full swing and tonight O urme favorites, UCLA brns a taking the courtutthr star pr0 Alo ball his far ball I under fire. Think he can be as gd)[ ph cuy. )[ Eck no he'll ter than Steph curry in T NBA. My uon is young. G T T go yoht T Conde becausee won$ coupl of championships. Nothinge D W bees inis ds ESPN's Jeff Goodman is joining - U've been Flo themnd S two Yer brothers. Whyidher sparm S uuch controver wit comme he K makingnd DW you Thi they'll affect his otder son a alonsoea. Epo lavar and he's not going tge aeep bfing we heennd that's been a lhtning rod icoege basketball. He's couparediswnfteph rry,easdhat H C beat crl barkleyn one-on-one, he can beat mhaeljoan. Backn novbe told to himeuaranteedtucla would win T nationaltitle6 is is a guyinhat's going to ton down righnow there's a lot ople in college bkeall really stahim. But threo' aotfeople thateay enjoy him. I've never seen anybojke M. Parfn inyears THA I've been coveriv thi'spor he's entertaining. Yo+ can'tuethat. Ah, min of fun [catch this mor butow about the two youngersons. Bothommitted to uc how odreey yeah, jelond uelo. E signed to ucl. Thewungest a sophoreho H 92 points in a higchoo GE earlieisyebr ve S them both play. E middle one is pbably a four-year player atucll beidplayer.now, lavar said all three will be one anddone meivg cge forne yr and off Thea. The youngest O Hau a chance, again, 92pots?? rally shoo T skba tik alonsoas a funky form on his pimerhod they'll have fix tathe xt level in clegend certain in the NBA if he makes tfa eff,okry mh.a?? got to check out jelo and neasvelyenteaid. Thank U. THAs good. Verybody tught Richard Williams was a littlenox thway heelieved iena and S. Maybe he oo someing. Ould be on to something. Coming,b reca.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.