Reunited twin reflect on year of sisterhood

We do have our who dat fans and everybody else, great audience. Thanks for showing up and helping out. I love the who dat nation. Mardi gras beads too. We're ready. We're excited for our long lost twins who came face-to-face for the very first time -- I cannot believe it was a year ago today. Oh, my gosh and they were -- that was one of the favorite moments, one of the favorite moments of the year. They're back one year later. We can't wait to talk to them. First here's a look at what they've been up to. Reporter: It's the moment that changed their lives forever. Identical twins, Gracie and Audrey adopted from China into two different American families, meeting for the first time live on "Gma." This video watched over 37.5 million times on Facebook in the year since they've met. Can I just touch you? Oh, my gosh. Oh. The girls arrived in the U.S. Just a month apart in 2007. Gracie with the rainsberry family in Washington state and Audrey with the doerings in Wisconsin. But how did they find each other? Audrey's mom Jennifer became curious about her daughter's past. With the help of a Chinese researcher she discovered this photo. It shows Audrey on her Chinese foster mother's knee with another baby who looks just like her. It was unbelievable. This is stuff you read about and how could it really be that there are two of them? Reporter: Jennifer with the help of Facebook eventually found mommy coal rainsberry and their daughter little Gracie who turned out to be Audrey's twin sister. Even a year later, the happy tears flow. The girls stillmotional when talking about each other. I'm not really sure how to explain it. It's just like really special to have her. The best thing is that we get to spend time together and we get to like know each other and better. Reporter: When they're together there's a lot of laughter. The girls video chat or talk every day. Hi. Hi. Reporter: And the families have been able to get together four types over the past 12 months. Including a trip to SeaWorld. And their first time celebrating a birthday together. Number 11. Look at the cake. Oh, my gosh. That's so cute. Ah. Audrey and Gracie will come out in just a moment. First we want to meet their folk, Nicole and Scott, so good to see you again. Jennifer, great. Your husband is performing surgery so he could not be here. He could not. He's got an excused absence. He does. Can you believe it's been a year? No. Exactly to the day in yes. It's gone so fast. What has this year been like if oh, my gosh, just absolutely amazing. I mean, how we have done all these firsts, trying to fit all these firsts in in a short period of time doing all these things and it's been an experiencing year for us where we've got to know each other and figured out how to communicate and how to get the girls together and it's been a fabulous year. We're lucky. You've done a great job of getting them together. Geographically you're not exactly close together. Challenging. But, Nicole and Scott, what's been the most amazing thing about merging the two families? I think it's been good seeing god work through all of it and bringing us all together. So I just think it's been amazing. He's turned something that could -- a lot of people perceive as so tragic and obviously not ideal raising twins separately, but, you know, god's turned it into such a beautiful story and he's used so many great opportunities that the girls have been given and our families have been given to just grow closer together and get to know each other and we've had just wonderful memories already and it's only been a year. We have so much to look forward to and both families are really committed to getting them together as much as possible and communicating through -- You guys have -- -- Social media and whatever. You inspired so many people. As you said, god is good. Yes, he is. Almost 40 million people have viewed the story. That's crazy. 40 million people. All righ well, enough about all us, how about Audrey and Gracie? Let's do it. Let's bring them out. Audrey, Gracie, come on out. ??? It takes two to make a thing go right ??? Oh. Hi, girls. How are you? Come on. Sit. Hello, sweetie. Have a seat, you two. Audrey, Gracie, Gracie, Audrey. Okay. Make sure it's straight here. Good to see you. Nice to see you too. I got to ask you, grace, tell us what has it been like getting to know your sister. It's been fun, we get to do a lot of things together. We went cliff diving and horseback riding. Cliff diving. Cliff jumping. Adventurous. Yes. Adopt me. Sounds like a fun family. What have you found the similarities, Audrey, that you all have? Both of you. We kind of talk the same and like -- we laugh the same. A lot the same. Yeah. And we both are very athletic. We like math. We like the same foods like pasta and pizza and fries. The carbs. Okay, Gracie, we know all these things you found out about each other. What is the one thing that surprised you about Audrey? I'm surprised that Audrey was a lefty because like she -- like I'm a righty but I part my hair on my left so I thought Audrey would like part her hair on her right but it's the S Yes. The parents to see the similarities and difference, Jennifer. They're very similar. They're very athletic and smart and they're pranksters. They're little prank terststers. They hid in our girlfriend's car and scared her to death. Then we scared Kaleb. They love pulling pranks and scaring people. Okay, so what is your favorite thing to do together? Just being with each other. It's everything. Wow. And the siblings are front and center right there and Chloe, what's it like to have another baby sister. It's been amazing. I love to be an older sister to so to have another little sister has been great. That is wonderful. That is wonderful. You know, it's great to see you guys here. It seems like it was yesterday. Has it gone as quickly for you? I mean it seems like yesterday to us and it's been a year. Does it feel like it's been a year to you too. No, it went by really fast. Yeah, felt like it was just like a month. A month. A month. Very busy. Very active month. But how was that 11th birthday? Was that good times? Yeah. Did you bring us a piece of the cake? Look. Come on. You can't show us a cake and not bring us a piece. Thank you all. Thank you for continuing to share your story. Thanks for sharing it. We are grateful this last year that the "Gma" family has allowed the girls to be together a few times and for expedia allowing them to travel and that's been a special thing. It allowed us to be together six times. Most family, that's very difficult geographically. We're trying in our new norm to do the best we can with the girls and to be as together as often as we can so we're very grateful. You aare part of our story now. You are part of our family so we love having you. This is not done yet. I have a feeling you'll be back. Thank you, girls. Thank you both so much for sharing this with us. We really appreciate you guys

