Uber CEO orders 'urgent investigation' after sexual harassment allegation surfaces

Uber's CEO said he ordered an "urgent investigation" on Sunday after a former employee wrote a blog post saying that she was sexually harassed while working for the company and that her complaints to management went unheeded.
Transcript for Uber CEO orders 'urgent investigation' after sexual harassment allegation surfaces
Well the CEO of Hoover is calling for an immediate investigation into claims of sexual harassment at the company. A former Hoover engineer says she was propositioned by her boss on her first day and she says she wasn't alone. But she says management brushed offer complaint and she claims human resource is. Ignored a pattern of sexism and organizational chaos that force more most women engineers to leave at that company.

