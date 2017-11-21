Transcript for The ultimate guide to scoring the best deals this Black Friday

What we are, we are two days away from Thanksgiving, everybody. Which means the biggest savings of the year are right around the corner but when should you actually shop to get the top deals is the question and Becky Worley is in San Francisco, she got to tell us how to score big and enjoy your holiday. Hey, Becky. Good morning, Michael. Don't take your shopping. Be it Thanksgiving, Black Friday or cyber Monday, they'll definitely interfere with your deal hunting. These are huge days for savings. And the news, the single best day for price drops expected to be Thanksgiving day. But what if I said you could shop early get the best prices and here's the miracle. Also enjoy the holiday. ??? online shopping, or door busting. Avoid the scrum. New this year comparing online deals to door busters. They're more similar than ever. We look at the holiday weekend. We focus mers are going to be doing their research and they'll be showing up in every channel in store, online, on mobile and know sales will reflect that. Reporter: But when to shop online is key. According to deal site bfads.net they have a varied set of times. 12:01:00 A.M. Wednesday into Thursday. Walmart, office depot and Kohl's goes live. Sears, Best Buy and target say Thanksgiving morning. Does that mean midnight? 6:00 A.M., 9:00 A.M.? They want us Che in often and it's tempting with deals like iPads marked down to $249 at Best Buy. That's a savings of $80. Or dell.com have the inspiron laptop for $129100 bucks off and Kohl's has the Dyson $250 off. If you're headed to the mall, things are much more civilized. Expect retailers to hand out tickets for limited quantity items but again opening types are more varied than ever so check before you leave the Thanksgiving dinner table. We have a list of store opening times and those crucial online sale go live times all on our website, Michael. You know, Becky, there are all these things you say about Black Friday. I'm tempted to just go in and get it over with. If I do that if I'm -- am I going to have buyer's remorse if the price goes down? Right, buyer's remorse. It sting, but I have a trick. So you always get the lowest price and you avoid it. Sign up for a price protection service. I'm talking about apps from earny or paribus combing your in box to track the prices of things you've purchased. If they find a lower price after you buy, they do the hard work of getting you a refund. Using those price protection policies that stores -- I have about 200 bucks doing this over the years, the years I used earny. I can get it over with and somebody else can help me and get me the discount. I like that. That's right. I like that. Another question, this is -- this is discount week. This is the super bowl of shopping. So how do you prepare? What's the game plan? All right. Game plan, tip one, just like Santa, make a list of the things you need to buy. Tip two, think big. Sales aren't just for gifts. There's a Black Friday deal on everything, kitchen tile, appliances, cell phones, now is one of the only options for getting a discount on model phone, next, start searching. The tools we have online now are awesome. I mentioned bfads.net serve by product and list everywhere there is a discount offered and treat a list then on Thanksgiving day you just fly through it to get your shopping done fast and sit and watch football. I haven't done anything yet. You have just inspired me. I'll have it done by tomorrow. I guarantee it. Becky, thanks so much.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.