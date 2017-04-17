Transcript for United Airlines begins policy changes amid continued backlash

baby? ??? We're back now with more fallout from last week's incident on a united airlines flight. A doctor was dragged off a plane by police. United now says passengers that board planes will not be booted as more passengers come forward to say they've been mistreated, too. Rebecca Jarvis has more details. Good morning. Reporter: Good morning, robin. For anyone who has been on plane, chances are, you've got a story. Most unlikely as troubling as Dr. Dao's. But his experience has opened the flood Gates. Many airlines are listening. And changing course. Reporter: This morning, new airline policies are taking off after that horrifying scene on a united flight last week. Oh, my god. My god, what are you doing? Reporter: The airline now announcing they're changing the policy that allowed Dr. David Dao to be forcibly removed from his seat on the full flight to make room for crew. The airline now requiring crew traveling on the aircraft are booked at least 60 minutes prior po departure, so if a customer does need to be bumped, it will happen at the gate. American airlines updating rules to say they'll not involuntarily remove a rev new passenger who has already boarded in order to give up the seat. Meanwhile, delta is sweetening the inseptemberive. On this letter obtained by ABC news, supervisors are now authorized to offer nearly $10,000. Up from $1300. No, this is wrong, oh, my god! Reporter: Awe moves in hopes of avoiding the nightmare. Will there be a lawsuit? Prae yeah, probably. Reporter: The video enkourairline encouraging others to come forward. They said it was not their problem. Their words exactly. Reporter: Like this Utah couple en route to their wedding in Costa Rica. They say they were unjustly booted from the flight for sitting in the wrong seats. Zblech though we moved to the right seats, we're still taken off the plane. Reporter: The flight wasn't full. United said they were removed because they insisted on on sitting in upgraded seats without paying extra. Flying is not cheap. People are in happy place when they go on vacation. For us, we were going to get married. We're still going to get married. Life goes on. The way united airlines handled this was absolutely absurd. Reporter: United says the Utah couple repeatedly continued to try to sit in upgraded seating that they did not purchase. They said they did not follow crew member instructions. They were offered a discounted hotel rate for the night and were rebooked on a flight the following morning. No air marshal or authorities were involved. Thank you. Dan Abrams, we started this last week. We're continuing it this week. When there's a high-profile case, it's not uncommon for people to raise their happened and say, wait a minute. Something like that happened to me. You have people that have LE yit mat gripes. You ne what? I was treated terribly. X, Y, or Z happened to me. I should end up suing. Then you have the other people looking for a quick buck. People are saying, oh, this is the time when united might be willing to settle for just about anything to get rid of a case. We'll see an increased amount of threatened litigation against airlines. Do lawyers go out and solicit and try to find people? What? Robin? Robin? Are you suggesting? Oh. Absurd. Of course. Um -- Says a lawyer. Says a lawyer. They see a great case. They're saying the airlines are vulnerable right now. They'll settle in ways they wouldn't have settled previously. Soy don't think there's any question but that lawyers who deal in this industry, personal injury lawyers, are going to be saying, if you ever thought about suing the airline, this might be a really really good time. It's apparent who went to law school. It doesn't mean they'll settle. They'll have to be careful, the airlines, and not start treating these cases differently. If they start settling a flood of cases, they'll encourage more. Overall, is this going the dhang industry? Short term? I don't know that the impact will be that lasting. Thank you attorney Dan Abrams. Also maybe a little business school there, as well. Thank you, George.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.