Transcript for University of Florida braces for white nationalist's speech

Now to the university of Florida where security is St stepping up as the campus prepares for white nationalist leader Richard Spencer to speak today. The governor has already declared a state of emergency. ABC's Victor Oquendo is there on the ground in Gainesville with the latest. Good morning, Victor. Reporter: Good morning, robin. Police have the entire area close to the Phillips center where Richard Spencer will speak on lockdown shutting down an 18-block radius only letting very few people by the checkpoint. Clearly they're not taking any chances. This morning the university of Florida in gainesvillenundated with police. An unprecedented show of force from local, start and federal levels. The goal preventing chaos ahead of white nationalist Richard Spencer's speech later today. Authorities preparing for months after the ugly and deadly scenes in charlottesville, Virginia, where Spencer was a scheduled speaker. It was a matter of recognizing from what we've studied with Berkeley and in charlottesville, Virginia, what the potential was and so we're looking at it worst case scenario. Reporter: Exhaustively consulting with charlottesville and Berkeley police officials are taking no chances from barriers around expected protest sites and prohibitions on everything from bottles to water balloons. But the biggest resource, that additional manpower thanks to an emergency declaration from governor Rick Scott. The campus normally bustling will likely be empty. Many classes canceled and students encouraged to avoid the event or protest against it. Do not provide Mr. Spencer and his followers the spotlight they are seeking. Reporter: In an interview with ABC's juju Chang, Spencer who has not been invited by any student organizations explains why he prefers university campuses for his polarizing events. I want to bring ideas to campus that otherwise wouldn't be here because the fact is, university campuses despite their claims of being open for all discourse are pretty stifling places. Reporter: You will need a ticket for the speech today, organizers have taken control of that process and start distributing them about an hour and a half before the speech which is set for 2:30. One more note, that banner that stretches across the street, it's a long list of all the prohibited items including weapons, masks and torches. George.

