Transcript for US accuses Russia of covering up chemical weapons attack in Syria

their failed policy. To Martha Raddatz now. More on this. Martha, you add everything up on Russia right now. What a turnaround for president trump from the campaign. Reporter: It sure is, George. If you listen to Russia they say it's worse than the cold war. Worse than under Obama and that has to be because they too thought they would have a warmer relationship with trump then. Obama, remember, U.S. Intelligence determined that Russian preferred candidate trump to candidate Clinton and did what they could to help get him elected. This Syria strike has changed all that. That has changed everything. Meantime, on the issue of north Korea president trump placing that phone call to press XI of China. Learning about this from Chinese television and, of course, this comes as the U.S. Aircraft carrier heading toward the region and possible reports of a north Korean -- new north Korean nuclear test over the weekend. Reporter: Trump needs China's help. President trump has already drawn a red line for north Korea. Trump saying that he will not allow North Korea to get a nuclear armed weapon capable of reaching the United States and North Korea is well on its way to getting that weapon. And he needs China's help to stop them because China has enormous economic leverage over North Korea, so imagine you're president XI sitting at mar-a-lago with president trump and he's launching missiles at Syria. Then he sends that carrier strike group off the coast of North Korea and says if China doesn't help, we will go it alone. But he has offered a carrot saying China would get a better trade deal if they help solve the north Korean problem. But no real sign of that yet, George. Martha Raddatz, thanks very much.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.