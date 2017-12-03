US Attorney Preet Bharara fired after refusing to resign

More
Bharara said he was fired after not resigning a day after the Justice Department told 46 remaining Obama-era federal prosecutors to step down.
5:52 | 03/12/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for US Attorney Preet Bharara fired after refusing to resign

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":46077473,"title":"US Attorney Preet Bharara fired after refusing to resign","duration":"5:52","description":"Bharara said he was fired after not resigning a day after the Justice Department told 46 remaining Obama-era federal prosecutors to step down.","url":"/GMA/video/us-attorney-preet-bharara-fired-refusing-resign-46077473","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.