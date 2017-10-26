Transcript for US-bound travelers to face heightened screening

those new airport security measures going into effect this morning. For every flight heading to the U.S., you're looking live at L.A.X., as these screenings procedures start this morning. ABC's David Kerley is there with more on what we can expect. Good morning, David. Reporter: Good morning, robin. The U.S. Is demanding this increased security on flights coming to the U.S. And arriving at airports like this which means you are going to hear new security questions, and interview before you board called enhanced passenger screening ordered by the U.S. Government three months ago. The deadline comes today for airlines to take part. It's up to them to decide how to meet this new security system and they will probably ask many of them have decided just to ask all passengers on all flights some security questions. That potentially means 325,000 passengers from 21200 flights from 280 airports that fly directly into the U.S. Who packed your bag, where are you going, the Israeli model used to engage passengers to find if anybody is nervous or uncomfortable, robin. Just some simple questions before you get on the flight. Simple questions. You better have the right answers. That's for international travel. But like so many heading to the airport, have a dinner event later in Orlando, domestic, international, these security measures, are they going to slow down travel? Experts don't really think so, robin, because if you've flown domestically you've had these questions. It's just the engagement from airport, airline workers just to see if you're nervous or not. Thank you, David. They have worked in Israel.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.