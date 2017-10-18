Transcript for US hostage rescued from Afghanistan hospitalized

Obtain -- former American hostage who was rescued from the Taliban she's in the hospital this morning Caitlin Coleman's husband Joshua Boyle says that. His wife was admitted on Monday but he did not specify. The reason the couple and their three children born in captivity have been to a lot in the last five years and Boyle says his wife. Has to be his first priority right now totally understand perhaps it's usually well what's awhile we really do.

