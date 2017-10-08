Transcript for US State Department expels 2 Cuban diplomats

bizarre dispute between the U.S. And Cuba. The state department has expelled two Cuban dims after U.S. Embassy employees in Havana reported coming down with mysterious physical ailments. Now being blamed on a so-called sonic weapon. ABC's Victor Oquendo has all the details. Good morning. Reporter: Good morning. The state department is taking this very seriously. The FBI is investigating as well. Two Cuban diplomats working at the embassy in Washington, D.C., they've been expelled after all of this but the circumstances are still mysterious. It was late 2016 when a number of Americans working at the U.S. Embassy in Havana suffered some physical ailments. That's all the state department would confirm but the ap reports U.S. Officials with knowledge of the situation believe there were some bizarre attacks on these diplomats with a kind of covert sonic weapon that left them with severe hearing loss and caused many of them to return home for treatment. The Cuban foreign ministry responded in a statement that read in part, the ministry categorically emphasizes that Cuba has never, nor would it ever allow the Cuban territory to be used for any action against accredited diplomatic agents or their families without exception. Paula. Bizarre story, indeed, Victor, thank you.

