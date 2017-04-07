Transcript for Venus Williams breaks down speaking about fatal car crash

Now to wimbledon and Venus Williams. The tennis superstar breaking down in tears at a press conference when she was asked about the fatal car crash she's being red responsible for and ABC's Adrienne Bankert is here with the story for us. Good morning, Adrienne. Good morning to you too. It was uncomfortable, Venus started out composed. Grateful for her first round victory and her 20th wimbledon. But when questions turned to that June 9th crash after tears overtook her answer, the room fell silent and no one knew what to say. Venus Williams overcome with emotion. After celebrating victory on the wimbledon court Monday, the tennis star breaks down at a post-match press conference when asked how she's coping following that deadly car accident last month. There really are no words to describe how devastating and -- yeah, I -- I'm completely speechless and it's just -- yeah, I mean, I'm just -- Reporter: The seven time grand slam champion unable to continue. Visibly shaken. Crying softly before leaving the stage. It's the first time Williams has spoken publicly since the car accident that ultimately killed 78-year-old Jerome Barson and severely injured his wife Linda. The police report states that Williams was at fault for violating the right of way of the barsons' vehicle. They have since filed a wrongful death suit accusing Williams of driving carelessly and recklessly. The family also wants access to evidence as their attorney told George Stephanopoulos. There are video cameras that were placed at guardhouses where Ms. Williams lives and that the police have refused after multiple requests to turn those over to us. Reporter: Despite being found at fault, Williams has not been ticketed or charged in the accident. And Venus left crying as you saw but later returned to the stage to answer a few more questions. According to legal documents, the barsons' daughter named in the lawsuit is seeking at least $15,000 in damages, no specifics on that total amount are not known at this time. She'll be able to compete through all of this. We'll see you later in the show. Thanks for that. Absolutely. Joining us is pat McEnroe. Thanks for joining us. Thank you, thanks for having me. It's obviously a tough situation for Venus, no doubt about it. Yeah, you know, but Venus has been at this a long time but the accident as you saw just really wrecked her inhis press conference. How does she play through this? Well, it's going to be difficult obviously but Venus Williams if anything certainly as you mentioned has a lot of experience and oftentimes when players were going through difficult things off the court this is certainly very difficult and we all think about the poor gentleman and the family who lost his life in this accident. That's number one and I think you can see from Venus' response that she's feeling that, as well and I a lot of times the players can use the court, practice as a refuge from things going on in their life. My guess is Venus will try to do that. This is the tournament where she's had the most success in her storied career and interesting that her sister Serena, of course, is not here because she's awaiting to give birth to her first child so she's not here and before this incident happened, many of us thought, hey, this is Venus' chance to win a sixth wimbledon title. Obviously this puts a lot of that into question as how she can handle this moving forward. Yeah, so the fact that it's wimbledon, that's going to bring her a little bit of comfort because she's won five times, but police say that convenient must is at fault. She hasn't been charged, we do want to note that. The family has filed a wrongful ath lawsuit against her. Do you think it would be good for her to take a little time off maybe after this? I think that would probably be wise for her to do that. Obviously this is wimbledon. This is, as you said, the place where all tennis players want to be and I think they'll be here in familiar surroundings will help her but certainly after this tournament you would think she might need a little break. All right, pat, thanks so much for your analysis. Everybody, you can see live coverage of wimbledon today on ESPN.

