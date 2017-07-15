Transcript for Venus Williams in London competing in her 20th Wimbledon tournament

and I know a lot are watching some of the biggest stars in tennis. Don't call it a comeback for Venus Williams competing in her 20th wimbledon. It's her first wimbledon final since 2009 after that car crash is in her rearview mirror. This morning Venus Williams could be on the brink of a major victory. At 37, Williams is the oldest wimbledon finalist since martimartina navratilova in 1994. If she wins today she would become the oldest women's grand slam winner in the open era and surpass her sister Serena who currently holds that record. Winning never gets old at any stage in your career ever. Ever. Reporter: While serving up some high-stakes tennis, her play has been partially eclipsed by the even higher-stakes legal battle involving the deadly car accident last month that killed 78-year-old Jerome Barson and injured his wife Linda. Police who are still investigating the accident found Williams was lawfully in the intersection and have not issued any charges. Who could forget the emotional breakdown at a post-match press conference at the beginning of the tournament. Still, Williams able to maintain composure on the court and stay in the groove. None of us would know what it's really like to compete at this level or having that incident hang over them. But we have seen incidents in which athletes have had tragedy happen in their lives and been able to compartmental lyze. Her sister Serena, of course, expecting her first child. Serena says it's killing her not to be there but more nerve-racking to watch than play. They're naturals on the court. I don't know about being naturals in the stand. Evidently naturals on the court in I alsoed the L.L. Cool J shutout with -- Don't call it a comeback. We went there. Catch Venus in action 9:00 A.M. Eastern on ESPN and the men's final tomorrow at 9:00 also on ESPN, Marin cilic and Roger Federer will be playing.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.